Hertz Kicks Off One of the Country's Largest EV Test Drives

ESTERO, Fla., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz is giving Americans the opportunity to experience an electric vehicle by hosting one of the largest-ever EV test drives in the country. Today, Hertz customers and rideshare drivers will have the chance to test drive an EV at the Hertz location at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), and to see the newest EV models showcased by Tesla, Chevrolet, Polestar and Kia.

Today Hertz kicked off one of the country's largest Electric Vehicle test drives at the company's LAX location.

For those who can't make it to the event at LAX, Hertz is offering a nationwide Hertz Let's Go Electric promotion that provides customers with one rental day free when they rent an electric vehicle for two or more days now through Labor Day*. Additional in-person test drives are being planned at Hertz locations across the U.S. later this year.

"We are thrilled to offer our customers a range of rental vehicles at a variety of price points, including this exciting next generation of automotive technology," said Laura Smith, Hertz Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Customer Experience. "For customers who are curious about electric vehicles, there's no better way to experience one than with a test drive at Hertz, which has the largest rental fleet of EVs in the U.S."

Hertz has tens of thousands of EVs available for rent at more than 2,000 locations across 44 states. In addition to leisure and business travelers, Hertz also rents EVs to rideshare drivers through a partnership with Uber. Nearly 50,000 drivers on the Uber platform have rented electric vehicles from Hertz so far.

To help customers feel comfortable and confident on the road, Hertz provides a variety of digital resources and in-person guidance on how to rent, charge and operate an EV. To learn more about driving an EV and where to rent one at Hertz, visit Hertz.com/EV. For more details about the Hertz Let's Go Electric promotion, visit: Hertz.com/LetsGoEV.

*Rent for 2 days, pay for 1 less. Discount applies to base rate only. Taxes, fees and options are excluded. Terms and exclusions apply.

