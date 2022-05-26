|
Hertz to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Goldman Sachs Travel and Leisure Conference
ESTERO, Fla., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) ("Hertz" or the "Company") announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Scherr, will participate in a fireside chat at the following conference:
Goldman Sachs Travel and Leisure Conference
Monday, June 6, 2022
11:20 a.m. ET
New York, New York
An audio webcast link of the fireside chat will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website, https://ir.hertz.com. The replay will be available for 90 days from the respective date of the fireside chat.
ABOUT HERTZ
The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized globally. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales.
