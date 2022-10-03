Herzing University Opens New State of the Industry Nashville Campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Herzing University, an accredited, private nonprofit institution, recently announced the opening of a brand-new campus in Nashville, Tennessee. The Nashville campus, Herzing's 11th ground campus, offers several nursing and healthcare programs and pathways for prospective healthcare professionals of all backgrounds and experience levels.

"A new campus means new opportunities for students to pursue pathways to a top-tier, high-quality healthcare education."

In 2022, 23% of hospitals reported experiencing a critical staffing shortage, an unfortunate trend that has heavily impacted both the lives of patients and healthcare providers since the emergence of the pandemic.

Located at 100 Centerview Drive, Suite 100 in Nashville, the new campus features innovative nursing skills labs, simulated learning technology, and contemporary classrooms and communal areas dedicated to delivering an outstanding learning experience for both the Nashville community and online learners.

"The opening of our Nashville campus supports Herzing University's ongoing effort to address the talent shortage within the medical field and provide aspiring healthcare heroes with the experience and resources they need to succeed," said Renee Herzing, President of Herzing University. "A new campus means new opportunities for students in Tennessee and the surrounding area to pursue pathways to a top-tier, high-quality healthcare education and then to relevant careers of service within their community."

Phase 1 of the Nashville campus opening began in September and consists of Bachelor of Science programs in Nursing, Health Information Management, Health Sciences, and Healthcare Administration. Programs offered at the Nashville campus will include the following pathways*:

Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN)

Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP)

Master of Science in Nursing (MSN)

Post Master's Certificates

RN to BSN

