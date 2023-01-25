25.01.2023 13:41:55

Hess Corporation Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Hess Corporation (HES) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $624 million, or $2.03 per share. This compares with $265 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Hess Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $548 million or $1.78 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 35.0% to $3.05 billion from $2.26 billion last year.

Hess Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $624 Mln. vs. $265 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.03 vs. $0.85 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.65 -Revenue (Q4): $3.05 Bln vs. $2.26 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hess Corpmehr Nachrichten