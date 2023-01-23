|
23.01.2023 13:53:48
Hestia Capital Nominates Seven Candidates For Election To Pitney Bowes' Board
(RTTNews) - Hestia Capital Management, LLC, which is the third largest stockholder of Pitney Bowes, Inc. (PBI) and has a beneficial ownership position of approximately 7.2% of the Company's outstanding shares, announced Monday that it has nominated seven highly qualified and independent candidates for election to the Company's nine-member Board of Directors at the Company's 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.
Hestia has nominated seven candidates in order to enable two incumbents to continue to serve for continuity purposes. The Hestia slate includes Milena Alberti-Perez, Todd Everett, Carl Grassi, Katie May, Ken McBride, Lance Rosenzweig and Kurt Wolf.
Hestia said it has purposefully recruited a well-rounded slate of director candidates that possesses capital allocation acumen, corporate governance expertise, relevant sector backgrounds, operating and transaction experience and ownership perspectives - all of which are needed at Pitney Bowes.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pitney Bowes Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
22.11.22
|Hedge fund Hestia wants Pitney Bowes to review capital spend, e-commerce segment (Business Times)
|
31.10.22
|Ausblick: Pitney Bowes stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
17.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Pitney Bowes gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
28.07.22
|Why Pitney Bowes Stock Crashed 15% Today (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu Pitney Bowes Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Pitney Bowes Inc.
|4,15
|6,13%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGute Vorgaben und neue Berichtssaison-Zahlen: ATX gibt nach -- DAX auf Richtungssuche -- Gewinne in Tokio - Feiertagspause in China
An der heimischen Börse ist im Verlauf leichte Verluste zu verzeichnen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Dienstag nur wenig bewegt. In Japan dominierten am Dienstag die Bullen.