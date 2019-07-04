Heuro Canada Announces Ontario's First Heuro Treatment Clinic

Demand for traumatic brain injury management brings revolutionary neurological health technologies to Ontario's first clinic

MARKHAM, ON, July 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Heuro Canada Inc., a leading provider of innovative neurological health solutions, is excited to announce the opening of Advantage 4 Athletes on July 3, 2019. The clinic is Canada's third - and the first in Ontario - to offer the groundbreaking Heuro™ Program featuring the non-invasive PoNS™ (Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator) Treatment.

Heuro is excited to offer groundbreaking neurological treatment at Ontario's first clinic. The 14-week rehabilitation program, which provides powerful therapeutic treatment designed to help clients improve chronic gait and balance deficits associated with mild to moderate traumatic brain injury (mmTBI), including concussion, in a non-invasive way. In combination with physical therapy, the program uses Helius Medical Technologies' Health Canada-approved PoNS™ device.

PoNS Treatment™ is the first non-invasive neuromodulation therapy of its kind. Efficacy was shown in a challenging patient population. Among patients deemed to have plateaued in recovery with prior physical therapy more than one year post-injury, nearly 70% responded to 14 weeks of PoNS Treatment™ with a clinically meaningful change.

Glen Antonuk, Acting Managing Director of Heuro Canada, says Ontario's first clinic further enables "the technology to transform the lives of thousands of Canadians facing lifetime deficits linked to persistent symptoms from mild to moderate traumatic brain injuries (mTBI)."

Dr. Ryan Scott, Clinic Director at Advantage 4 Athletes, says the official grand opening on July 3, 2019, marks the continuation of a new era in neurotherapy treatment for Canadians.

"Advantage 4 Athletes (A4A) is proud to join Heuro Canada on the frontier of neuroscience. We are excited to be adding this combination of technology and patient-centered treatment to restore quality of life to those suffering from neurological disorders."

Nicole Strachan, clinical lead for Heuro Canada, says the 14-week treatment plan focuses on each individual's personal rehabilitative needs.

"Although it is a set program, each therapeutic plan is highly individualized to the needs of the client," she says, "which means it is possible for Canadians to reach their personal recovery goals and improve their overall quality of life."

Heuro Canada is continuing to deploy the Heuro™ Program in leading neurological rehabilitation clinics across Canada. With plans to open subsequent clinics in major urban areas, the company aims to improve the quality of life for Canadians experiencing persistent deficits, such as gait and balance, from past mild to moderate traumatic brain injuries (mmTBI).

ABOUT HEURO CANADA INC.

Heuro Canada Inc. is a leading provider of innovative and transformative neurological health assessment and treatment technologies and solutions. With few viable therapeutic options currently available for managing and treating the neurological symptoms associated with mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injuries, the Heuro Program featuring PoNS™ Treatment helps individuals restore their livelihood and overcome persistent gait and balance deficits from past mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injuries.

Website: https://heuro.ca

LinkedIn: Heuro Canada

Twitter: @HEUROCanada

Instagram: @heurocanada

ABOUT HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Helius Medical Technologies is a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness. The Company's purpose is to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain's ability to heal itself. The Company's first product in development is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™). For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com .

ABOUT THE PONS™ DEVICE AND PONS TREATMENT™

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) is a licensed class II, noninvasive, medical device in Canada intended for use as an acute treatment of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy. The device is limited to prescription use. The PoNS is an investigational medical device in the United States, the European Union ("EU"), and Australia ("AUS"), and it is currently under review for clearance by an EU Notified Body and the AUS Therapeutic Goods Administration. PoNS Treatment is currently not commercially available in the United States, the European Union or Australia.

SOURCE Heuro Canada Inc.