VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hevie, the Mobile Hairstylist, Barber and Spa wants to know "Do You want a haircut from a Mobile Hairstylist?" The mobile app enables customers to get personalized Haircuts and Spa Services from the comfort of their own home is seeking early adopters for its Beta Launch. Hevie stands for "Healing Every Victim of Injustice Everywhere."

The Hevie - The Mobile Salon and Spa App is combining professional services and applying them to the Gig and Sharing Economy business model and platform; the same way Uber and Airbnb did. Unlike other industries, the beauty, hairstyle and salon industry will always have high demand. Hevie will be offering the associates the opportunity to provide Mobile Haircuts, Spa Services and provide client's the ability to have the service professional come personally to their home or office based on a preset appointment. Hevie wants their associates to be able to have the professional freedom and emancipation from the stationary brick and mortar style business, mobilizing them, and allow them earn a living without the overhead or the exorbitant commissions taken by many shops and salons, allowing them to set their own price and hours.

Hevie is revolutionizing the complete Mobile SPA experience by bringing the customer our professional associates of their own choice - Barbers, Stylists, Nail Techs, Lash Techs, Massage Therapists, and Estheticians. After reviewing their associate of choice's gallery of work, and by reading the reviews from others, a customer can book an appointment right on the Hevie Mobile App, whether at home, in the office, on vacation at the hotel or any other location the customer prefers. Hevie provides the customer an upscale experience. A Hevie customer can even chat with other customers much like many other social media platforms bringing people to the app for more than just for services.

Hevie is using a mobile platform that allows the customer to pinpoint using AI (Artificial Intelligence) to best narrow down the search of who has mastered their Hair, Nails and Spa needs specifically down to the texture and contact the professional directly, opening a clientele selection that is unmatched in today's salon marketplace. Hevie associates will be paid the service fee, travel fee, and potential tip directly from the App and will have a "Home Office" option. The Hevie Mobile App will be available in English and Spanish, free to download, have no subscription fee and will only take a small transaction fee allowing the associates to maximize up to 90% of their gross revenue. Associates that plan on joining us as Hevie associates, will be now free of outrageous commissions, electronic tips that have been taxed or an under the table booth rent.

Hevie will grow with the rapid expansion in the industry. Hevie is brainchild of its CEO Miguel Perez, who was forced to close down his Barbershop and Nail Salon and decided to go mobile to service clients in the Hampton Roads Seven Cities area of Virginia. "Our business quickly found out that it was making more money, and at times surpassing the Salon income without the extensive overhead of a storefront" said CEO Miguel Perez. Miguel recognized that this business concept was worth exploring and saw the opportunity to free hair stylists and spa service providers from the physical and monetary constraints of the barbershops, the high commissions, and scheduling restrictions of a traditional barbershop. Once the business concept was proven, and worked in Miguel's salon; it was realized that this could be applied to other fields within the beauty industry.

The Covid19 Virus Pandemic has displaced many loyal consumers in the Salon and Beauty Industry who have had to resort to doing their own family member's hair until their Salon opens back up. Hair Stylists and Spa Services professionals have not had a place of business to work from, as they have not been considered an essential business, and have been waiting for their Salon to reopen. The Hevie Mobile App aims to be the one stop shop for both the customers and the professionals to mobilize the Hair Stylist and Space service industry.

Services

Mobile Spa Experience: The Hevie Mobile App allows its customers to schedule an appointment with the Barber, Hairstylist, Beautician, Nail Technician, Eyebrow Technician, Hair Braider or Massage therapist of their own personal choice, and enabling them to come to their home or office to provide those services.

The Hevie Mobile App allows the Hevie Associates to set their own hours, specific regional service areas, set their own prices and will connect them with new customers for the services they provide.

The Hevie Mobile App allows the customer to follow their favorite associate and to rate them through the app. Customers will be able to see the work of their favorite associate and see the work of other associates and then book a in-home or in-office visit. All associates will deliver services in full PPE equipment to safeguard each and every customer. All visits will be cashless and paid through the app. The app will take into consideration the travel times between appointments when booking appointments.

Industry Overview

In the United States, the barbering industry presently makes $3.7 billion dollars in revenue yearly. The beauty industry is growing faster than ever before, and it is currently at an estimated $532 Billion dollars yearly.

Haircut trends are like fashion statements and many in the urban communities especially among the Black and Brown community who get a haircut twice a month with a shape-up in between. Research shows that consumers in this industry primarily focus on those following factors and trends when making purchasing decisions. Hevie liberates the customer from having to wait 30 minutes to an hour or more in a crowded barbershop or salon. It will give them the convenience of receiving a service at a specific time without having to leave the comfort of their own home.

Business Objectives

Hevie plans to prove the business concept in the Hampton Roads Seven Cities Virginia area, where there is a population of more than 1,700,000. The company is launching the Hevie Mobile App in Hampton Roads, in the areas of service supporting Barbers, Hairstylists, Nail Technicians, Estheticians, Hair Braiders, Massage Therapists and more.

Once a strong regional presence has been reached, the company plans to grow on a national scale. The company will employ its outreach by using its brand ambassadors and various marketing strategies to further acquire more talented associates and clients to serve the country whose current population is 330 Million people.

There are several mobile app based business competitors, but they offer a limited service and few choices to the customer. Customers want to make choices based upon trends, convenience, and price.

The level of competition offered by competitors in the industry, mostly provide appointment times for the customer to show up to the shop and see the service provider of their choice. Others allow the customer to receive a home visit, but does not allow for customer to choose your service provider or to see their work.

Mission

First-rate service is intended to be the focus of Hevie and a cornerstone of the brand's success. All clients will receive conscientious, one-on-one, timely service in all capacities and provide superior customer service. In the future, we are working on an Ambassador program by associates that maintain a certain standard and review of their work will allow them special benefits.

Executive Summary

Miguel A. Perez CEO

Miguel was born in Brooklyn NY and is a retired US Marine Gunnery Sergeant who served as a Drill Instructor for 3 years in Afghanistan and Iraq. Miguel was wounded in combat, while in the service of his country. Mr. Perez has over 27 years of experience as a Barber and owns Barbershops and Nail Tech Salons in the Hampton Roads Seven Cities Area of Virginia. During the 2020 Corona virus outbreak that brought the entire industry to a grinding halt and closed down all barbershops and beauty salons as they were deemed not essential businesses, Mr. Perez decided to take the Salon on the road. By going mobile, Miguel was able to service his vast number of clients in the comfort of their homes and offices. During these service visits Mr. Perez employed the use of all PPE to ensure safety for both himself and his clients, which included the sterilizing and disinfecting of everything that came in contact with either the Barber or the customer. One customer was so appreciated of the home visit that requested to keep this mobile service arrangement going even after the lock-down is over. Those words resonated with Mr. Perez and the idea of Hevie was born.

For more information, please visit http://www.Hevie.com.

