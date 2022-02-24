Hewlett Packard, Ayar Labs Announce Multiyear Optical I/O Strategic Partnership

(RTTNews) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Ayar Labs, on Thursday announced a multi-year strategic collaboration and investment to develop next-generation data center architectures and networking with Optical I/O.

Justin Hotard, General Manager, HPC and AI, at HPE, commented: "By partnering with Ayar Labs, we will advance innovation for the HPC and AI market, and leverage their expertise in optical I/O in future generations of HPE Slingshot to deliver unprecedented bandwidth and speed, at lower levels of power and latency, to meet requirements for growing demands in scale and performance."

The two companies also announced that HPE's venture arm, Hewlett Packard Pathfinder, has made a strategic investment in Ayar Labs to accelerate the development and adoption of joint future technologies. As part of the collaboration, HPE and Ayar Labs will partner on photonics research and commercial development, building a joint ecosystem of solution providers, and customer engagements.

Optical I/O changes the performance and power trajectories of system designs by enabling compute, memory and networking ASICs to communicate with dramatically increased bandwidth, at a lower latency, and at a fraction of the power of existing electrical I/O solutions.