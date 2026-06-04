Hewlett-Packard Aktie
ISIN: ARDEUT110194
|
04.06.2026 07:51:00
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Just Delivered a Blowout Quarter. Is the AI Server Trade Heating Up?
Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) have been on a tear. The enterprise-hardware company's stock has nearly doubled over the past month and is up roughly 130% year to date as of this writing, far outpacing the S&P 500.A record quarter reported on June 1 only fueled the bull case for the stock: revenue jumped 40% year over year to $10.7 billion, and non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share more than doubled. Management also lifted its full-year forecast so much that its new fiscal 2026 targets now top what it had previously projected for fiscal 2028.With the stock surging and the artificial intelligence (AI) build-out front and center, the question is whether HPE's results signal that the AI server trade is heating up or it's become overhyped.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hewlett-Packard Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.