Hewlett Packard Enterprise Q2 Profit Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced a profit for second quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $250 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $259 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported adjusted earnings of $583 million or $0.44 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.1% to $6.71 billion from $6.70 billion last year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $250 Mln. vs. $259 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.19 vs. $0.19 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.45 -Revenue (Q2): $6.71 Bln vs. $6.70 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.44 to $0.54 Full year EPS guidance: $1.96 to $2.10

