Hexagon adds end-to-end 3D security surveillance capabilities with the acquisition of TACTICAWARE

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon AB, a global leader in sensor, software and autonomous solutions, today announced the acquisition of TACTICAWARE, a provider of LiDAR-based 3D surveillance software used to monitor and protect critical infrastructure and buildings - from powerplants and airports to commercial and residential buildings and more.



TACTICAWARE's flagship solution, Accur8vision, is a volumetric (entire space) detection security system offering 3D surveillance. Unlike conventional systems that typically only monitor perimeters, Accur8vision delivers situational awareness of an intruder's exact location, size, speed and movement trajectory - all of which can be visualised within a 3D digital reality of the area under surveillance.



"Hexagon has long been a leader in sensor and 3D visualisation technology. Our award-winning 3D surveillance solution, Leica BLK247, fuses LiDAR, video, and thermal imaging with edge computing and intelligent algorithms to instantly detect and report physical changes within an environment," says Hexagon President and CEO Ola Rollén. "Together with the BLK247 and HxGN OnCall, our comprehensive portfolio of next-generation public safety solutions, Hexagon can now offer those working to make our world a safer place a fully integrated end-to-end security surveillance solution for 24-hour, full visibility of critical infrastructure and spaces to call-taking, dispatch, incident planning and response and more."



LiDAR-based 3D surveillance solutions offer three-dimensional, volumetric threat detection independent of environmental and lighting conditions, reducing false alarms and enabling faster reaction to incidents.



With headquarters in Prague, Czech Republic, TACTICAWARE will be fully consolidated as of today, operating within Hexagon's Geosystems division. The acquisition has no significant impact on Hexagon's earnings.



