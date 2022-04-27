Hexagon Agility announces additional orders from UPS

27 April 2022: As previously disclosed, Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, signed a master services agreement in October 2019 with UPS, the world’s premier package delivery company and a leading provider of global supply chain management solutions, to supply compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and renewable natural gas (RNG) fuel systems for medium- and heavy-duty trucks.



Under this agreement, Hexagon Agility has received USD 21.9 million (approx. NOK 204 million) in new orders in 2022 for delivery of heavy-duty and yard-hauler products. This is in addition to USD 3.7 million (approx. NOK 34 million) of previously announced orders from 2021 expected to be completed in 2022.

UPS has also committed under the agreement to purchase USD 32.1 million (approx. NOK 299 million) of medium-duty step van fuel systems.

"RNG is the only alternative fuel available today that produces carbon-negative results for fleets,” said Seung Baik, President of Hexagon Agility. "We commend UPS for its ongoing commitment to reach carbon neutrality by 2050 and further its GHG reductions using our CNG fuel systems, fully interchangeable with RNG.”

According to NGVAmerica, when fueling with RNG, GHG emissions can be reduced up to 382%. In 2020, 53% of all on-road fuel used in natural gas vehicles was RNG. NGVAmerica anticipates the RNG usage volume to be even higher in 2021. Companies like UPS are the key contributors and continue to drive energy transformation.

Deliveries of the new orders started in the first quarter of 2022.

