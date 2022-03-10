Hexagon Agility receives order for compressed natural gas fuel systems from Scania Colombia

Hexagon Agility has received an order from Scania Colombia, a world-leading bus and truck OEM, to deliver compressed Natural Gas (CNG) fuel systems for nine- and twelve-meter buses. These new low emission buses are built with bodies (the portion of a bus that encloses the bus's occupant space) from Busscar, a Columbian bus body builder and are ideal for urban operation.

This order represents an estimated value of USD 5.2 million (approx. NOK 46.3 million).

"As the City of Bogota, Colombia continues to drive towards reducing its carbon footprint, these new CNG buses are a game-changer, particularly the nine-meter buses suited for ‘Stop and Go transport’,” said Juan Carlos Ocampo, General Director of Scania Colombia. "We are committed to delivering sustainable solutions to customers like the City of Bogota, to help them achieve their sustainability goals.”

"We are very pleased to partner with Scania Colombia by providing best-in-class CNG fuel systems for the transit bus OEM market,” said Eric Bippus, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing of Hexagon Agility. "We believe that clean air is a right, not a privilege. This partnership with Scania is an important step in Hexagon Agility’s efforts to make our vision, clean air everywhere, a global reality.”

City of Bogota, Colombia is deemed to be one of the top five cities in the world with densest traffic. Transport emissions are the biggest contributor to health harming air quality in the city. To reduce the levels of pollution in the city and in Colombia, the Colombian government has confirmed during COP26 its plan to reduce 51% of carbon emissions by 2030. Compared to diesel, these new CNG buses play a critical role reducing NOx emissions by 80%, suspended particles by 96% and sulfur dioxide emissions by 100%. Additionally, it reduces noise emissions by 50%.

Deliveries of the CNG fuel systems are scheduled to start in the second quarter of 2022.

About Scania

Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions, including trucks and buses for heavy transport applications combined with an extensive product-related service offering. Scania offers vehicle financing, insurance, and rental services to enable our customers to focus on their core business. Scania is also a leading provider of industrial and marine engines. With 50,000 employees in about 100 countries, its sales and service network are strategically placed where its customers need them, no matter where they operate. Research and development activities are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with facilities for global interchange of both components and complete vehicles. In addition, Scania operates regional product centers in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. Under this umbrella the brands Scania, MAN and Volkswagen Caminhões e Önibus work closely together with the aim to turn TRATON GROUP and its brands into a Global Champion.

Scania has been present in Colombia since 2010 and has more than 200 employees, 7 branches: Bogotá, Medellín, Neiva, Bucaramanga, Sogamoso, Barranquilla, Cali and nine workshops at the clients' facilities.



About Hexagon Agility

Hexagon Agility®, a business of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles and gas transportation solutions. Its product offerings include natural gas storage and delivery systems, Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, propane, and natural gas fuel systems. These products transport clean gaseous fuels and enable vehicles to reduce emissions while saving operating costs. Learn more at www.hexagonagility.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

