Hexagon Agility receives order from Certarus for Mobile Pipeline® TITAN® modules for helium and renewable natural gas service

27 April 2022: Hexagon Agility signed in March 2021 a multi-year agreement with Certarus Ltd, North America's leading full-service provider of bulk gas transport, to supply distribution modules for (renewable) Natural Gas (RNG) and compressed natural gas applications.

Hexagon Agility has received an order for Mobile Pipeline® TITAN® 4 and TITAN® 53 modules under this agreement. The order represents an estimated total value of USD 17.6 million (approx. NOK 162 million).

The new modules will be used primarily to deliver RNG to the market, support helium service, and provide critical utility support to regions lacking gas supply or infrastructure.

"There is an increasing need for mobile energy distribution as the demand for low carbon fuels outpaces the ability of existing pipeline infrastructure. Remote operations want access to cleaner-burning natural gas, local utility providers need extra capacity to meet peak demand periods, and producers of low and zero-emission fuels like hydrogen, RNG, and helium need cost-effective and reliable market access solutions,” said Curtis Philippon, CEO of Certarus. "Our long-term partnership with Hexagon Agility has helped us to build North America’s largest mobile energy distribution network and we are very excited to add our first Titan 53 units to our growing fleet.

Hexagon Agility’s TITAN 53 modules are certified for transport of a variety of gas, including CNG, RNG, helium and hydrogen. TITAN 53 modules with helium capacity of 360,000 cubic feet allow operators like Certarus to significantly reduce the number of trips required to serve customers, reducing expenditures and emissions.

"We appreciate our long-standing partnership with Certarus and are excited to see them expand their world class service with our TITAN 53 modules. We’re proud of to the work we are doing together" said Seung Baik, President of Hexagon Agility. "This order represents our continued diversification of Mobile Pipeline into new market segments and our commitment to driving energy transformation.”

About the market

The recurring helium shortages in recent years have driven new helium exploration and production, especially in the southwestern United States and Canada. Then new producers typically provide crude helium that must be transported to distant helium refining facilities for final purification and liquefaction before the helium can be delivered to end users. Hexagon Agility’s high-capacity Type IV composite trailers deliver large payloads to provide the most cost effective and reliable solution currently available for this long-haul transportation requirement.

RNG results in significant reduction of GHG emissions when compared to other clean energy solutions available today. Our Mobile Pipeline modules enable the capture and collection of RNG from multiple sources, which have some of the lowest carbon intensity of any renewable energy. RNG is fully interchangeable with existing pipeline infrastructure, so it is available for immediate use and decades to come. The rapid adoption of RNG is a very cost-effective solution to combat climate change.

Hexagon Agility’s Mobile Pipeline® product is vital to driving energy transformation away from fossil fuels to clean and renewable natural gas. Companies like Certarus are leaders in the industry, enabling customers without pipeline access to adopt natural gas and meet their environmental goals. Mobile Pipeline equipment is rapidly adopted to drive decarbonization of industrial and vehicle fleet operations where customers lack pipeline access. With more than 1,800 Mobile Pipeline modules now deployed around the world, Hexagon Agility continues to set the standard for safety, reliability, and performance.

Timing

Module deliveries are expected to commence in the second quarter of 2022.

About Certarus

Certarus is the North American leader in providing on-road low carbon energy solutions through a fully integrated compressed natural gas (CNG), renewable natural gas (RNG), and hydrogen platform. Certarus safely delivers clean burning fuels to energy, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline. By displacing more carbon intensive fuels, Certarus is leading the energy transition and helping customers lower operating costs and improve environmental performance. With the largest fleet of mobile storage units in North America, Certarus is uniquely positioned to meet the growing demand for low and zero emission energy distribution. Learn more at www.certarus.com (http://www.certarus.com)

About Hexagon Agility

Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles and gas transportation solutions. Its product offerings include natural gas storage and delivery systems, Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, propane, and natural gas fuel systems. These products transport clean gaseous fuels and enable vehicles to reduce emissions while saving operating costs. Learn more at www.hexagonagility.com and follow @HexagonAgility on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn