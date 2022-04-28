28.04.2022 08:00:00

Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to presentation of first quarter 2022 results

28 April 2022: Hexagon Composites ASA's first quarter results 2022 will be released on 12 May 2022 at 07:00 am CEST. Jon Erik Engeset, CEO and David Bandele, CFO will present the results at 08:30 the same morning.

The presentation will be held in the Auditorium at Hexagon's location in Oslo, Haakon VIIs gate 2, on the lower level. If you would like to attend the presentation, please pre-register by emailing ir@hexagongroup.com, alternatively register upon arrival. The presentation will also be broadcasted live via: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20220512_4/.

For more information:
Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Investor Relations and ESG, Hexagon Composites ASA Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.


