03.02.2022 08:30:00

Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to presentation of fourth quarter 2021 results

Hexagon Composites ASA's fourth quarter results 2021 will be released on 17 February 2022, 07:00 CET. Jon Erik Engeset (CEO) and David Bandele (CFO) will present the results at 08:30 CET.

The presentation will be held in the Auditorium at Hexagon's location in Oslo, Haakon VIIs gate 2, on the lower level. If you want to attend the presentation, you can pre-register by sending an email with your full name to ir@hexagongroup.com or register upon arrival.

The presentation will also be broadcasted live via: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20220217_16/

A recording of the presentation will be made available on www.hexagongroup.com.

For more information:
Hiva Ghiri, VP Investor Relations, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com


About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn


