|
26.10.2023 09:00:00
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to presentation of Q3 2023 results
26 October 2023: Hexagon Composites ASA's third quarter results of 2023 will be released on 9 November 2023 at 07:00 am CET.
Jon Erik Engeset, CEO and David Bandele, CFO will present the results at 08:30 the same morning. The presentation will be held in the Auditorium at Hexagon's location in Oslo, Haakon VIIs gate 2, on the lower level.
If you would like to attend the presentation, please pre-register by emailing ir@hexagongroup.com, alternatively register upon arrival. The presentation will also be broadcasted live via: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20231109_4
For more information:
Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Investor Relations and ESG, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com
About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!