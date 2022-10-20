Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to third quarter 2022 results

20 October 2022: Hexagon Composites ASA's third quarter results 2022 will be released on 3 November 2022 at 07:00 am CET.

Jon Erik Engeset, CEO and David Bandele, CFO will present the results at 08:30 am the same morning. The presentation will be held at the DEG8 building, in Dronning Eufemias gt. 8, Oslo.

If you would like to attend the presentation, please pre-register by emailing ir@hexagongroup.com .



The presentation will also be broadcasted live via:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20221103_11/



For further information:

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Investor Relations and ESG, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com





About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.