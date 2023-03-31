Hexagon Composites ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider

31 March 2023: David Bandele, CFO has on 31 March 2023 sold 32 527 shares at an average price per share of NOK 33.50. The sale is to settle the tax obligation resulting from the performance share unit awards in 2022 and 2023. Attached is the notification of the transaction in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment