|
05.04.2023 14:21:42
Hexagon Composites ASA: Mandatory notification of trade - sale of shares
5 April 2023: Reference is made to the stock exchange release on 3 April 2023, regarding settlement of Performance Share Units ("PSUs") to senior executives and entitled employees. Pursuant to a sales process conducted by a third party to settle tax obligations, the following primary insiders have sold shares at a price of NOK 32.8470 per share:
- Jon Erik Engeset, CEO
- George Siedlecki, SVP Strategy and M&A
- Karen Romer, SVP Communication
- Rick Rashilla, SVP Sustainability
Further details of the primary insider's transactions pursuant to the market abuse regulation article 19 are attached.
For more information
Ingrid Aarsnes, VP IR & ESG, Hexagon Composites Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com
About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com (http://www.hexagongroup.com) and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hexagon Composites ASAmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Hexagon Composites ASAmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Hexagon Composites ASA
|2,78
|-0,78%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor Osterfeiertagen: ATX und DAX gehen fester ins lange Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten am Gründonnerstag Gewinne. Die Wall Street gibt am Donnerstag ab. Die Märkte in Fernost schließen den Handelstag uneinheitlich ab.