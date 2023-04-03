Hexagon Composites ASA: Mandatory notification of trade - settlement of PSUs

3 April 2023: Reference is made to the announcement on 22 April 2020 , in which Hexagon Composites ASA (the "Company") announced the provisional award of up to 3 711 634 Performance Share Units ("PSUs") to senior executives and entitled employees. Each vested PSU will give the holder the right to receive one share in the Company at an exercise price corresponding to the par value of the shares being NOK 0.10. The total program ended at 905 887 PSUs of which 204 279 PSUs have been awarded to primary insiders.

The transaction is settled in treasury shares, following the transaction, the Company holds 94 531 treasury shares. Further details of the primary insider's transactions pursuant to the market abuse regulation article 19 are attached.

For more information:

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP IR & ESG, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com

