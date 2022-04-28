|
28.04.2022 15:00:00
Hexagon Composites ASA: Minutes of Annual General Meeting
28 April 2022: The annual general meeting of Hexagon Composites ASA was held today, 28 April 2022 in Aalesund, Norway. All proposals on the agenda were adopted as proposed. Complete minutes of the annual general meeting are attached to this release and are also available on www.hexagongroup.com.
For more information:
Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Investor Relations and ESG, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com
About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag sehr fest. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.