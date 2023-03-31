Hexagon Composites ASA: Notice of annual general meeting

31 March 2023: The annual general meeting of Hexagon Composites ASA will be held on 26 April 2023 at 12:30 CEST at the company's offices in Korsegata 4B, Aalesund, Norway.

Please find attached the following documents:

The notice of the annual general meeting including attendance/proxy forms and the board of directors' proposed resolutions for the annual general meeting

The nomination committee's recommendation

The remuneration report 2022

All documents related to the annual general meeting, including the annual report 2022 are available at https://hexagongroup.com/annual-general-meeting-2023

For more information:

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Investor Relations & ESG, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

