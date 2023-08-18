Hexagon Composites ASA: Settlement of Restricted Share Units

18 August 2023: Reference is made to the announcement on 29 July 2020, in which Hexagon Composites ASA (the "Company") announced the provisional award of Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") under a Long-Term Incentive Program (LTIP) to align the interests of the participating employees with those of the Company's shareholders. Each vested RSU give the holder the right to receive one share in the Company at an exercise price corresponding to the par value of the shares being NOK 0.10.

The total program ended at 85,058 RSUs. The transaction is settled in treasury shares, and following the transaction, the Company holds 9,473 treasury shares.



For more information:

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP IR & ESG, Hexagon Composites Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com

