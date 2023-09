Hexagon Composites ASA: Share buyback program status

6 September 2023: With reference to the share buyback program announced 18 August 2023, Hexagon Composites ASA ("the Company") has from 29 August to 6 September 2023 purchased 501,398 of its own shares. The shares were purchased at an average price of NOK 37.6778 per share. An overview of daily share purchases, as well as a detailed overview of all transactions made under the share buyback program is attached.



Date on which the buyback program was announced: 18 August 2023

The duration of the buyback program: 18 August 2023 until 31 October 2023

Size of the buyback program: Up to NOK 50 million

Following the transactions, the Company owns 902,973 of its own shares, which represents 0.45% of the total shares outstanding.

For additional information:

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Investor Relations and ESG, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com



About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is made public by Hexagon Composites pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

