Hexagon Composites – Buyback of shares

In reference to the buyback program announced 7 January 2022, Hexagon Composites ASA ("the Company”) has purchased 924 606 of its own shares. The shares were purchased at an average price of NOK 32,27 per share. The Company has completed this program within the 18 January target date, being thirty-days before the publication of fourth-quarter results, whereby further primary insider transactions are restricted.



Overview of daily purchases:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price per day (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 07.01.2022 118 000 33,63 3 968 847,40 10.01.2022 127 000 32,36 4 110 304,20 11.01.2022 132 000 32,63 4 307 265,60 12.01.2022 136 000 33,57 4 565 152,80 13.01.2022 138 000 33,61 4 637 517,60 14.01.2022 137 000 32,46 4 446 444,60 17.01.2022 136 606 32,31 4 413 398,35 Previously disclosed buy-buck under the program (accumulated) 0 0 0



Accumulated under the buy-back program 924 606



32,93



30 448 930,55





Date on which the buyback program was announced: 7 January 2022

The duration of the buyback program: 7 January 2022 up to and including 17 January 2022

Size of the buyback program: Up to 1 500 000 shares

Following the transactions, the Company owns 2 148 898 of its own shares, which represents 1,07% of the total shares.

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buyback program is attached.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act The announcement is made by the contact person.

For more information:

Hiva Ghiri, VP IR, Hexagon Composites ASA Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com

