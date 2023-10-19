Hexagon Digital Wave enters into strategic partnership with Compass Natural Gas

CENTENNIAL, CO., October 19, 2023: Hexagon Digital Wave, a business of Hexagon Composites, has entered into a strategic partnership with Compass Natural Gas, an industry leader of compressed Natural Gas (CNG) delivery, to perform Modal Acoustic Emission (MAE) requalification of composite Type 4 cylinders used in mobile pipeline trailers in the northeast region of the United States. This agreement expands the footprint and further strengthens the market position of Hexagon Digital Wave’s MAE services.



Driving energy transformation

Compass Natural Gas has commissioned a new site in Montoursville, Pennsylvania strategically located for easy and efficient distribution of natural gas to a large regional customer base using mobile pipeline trailers. The Department of Transportation requires mobile pipeline trailers to be requalified every fifth year.

"We are excited about this new partnership with Hexagon Digital Wave as it will provide mobile pipeline operators in the northeast region with the opportunity to utilize Hexagon’s proven MAE technology. Compass Natural Gas is committed to the safety, quality, and reliability of our mobile pipeline trailers. Partnering with Hexagon Digital Wave on this new Montoursville, PA site will allow us to meet those objectives efficiently and effectively,” says Oscar Mendez, COO, Compass Natural Gas. "Hexagon has been pivotal to the growth of Compass over the years, and we feel that our talented and experienced staff coupled with their skilled team and innovative technology will make this a successful partnership.”

"We are very pleased to strengthen our relationship with Compass Natural Gas – and to make our MAE technology more regionally accessible within North America,” says George Siedlecki, CEO, Hexagon Digital Wave. "This initiative enhances operational efficiency while alleviating major pain points for our customers. Our unique capabilities, together with Compass’ industry operating experience, make this partnership appealing to both parties.”



Timing

Teams from Hexagon Digital Wave and Compass began performing MAE requalification services on Type 4 mobile pipeline CNG fleets in Q3 2023, with services scheduled through Q4 2023. The strategic partnership agreement will automatically be renewed annually.



About the technology

MAE uses advanced electronics and sensors that capture broadband waveforms and specialty algorithms to identify structural integrity flaws present in composite pressure vessels. MAE is an authorized periodic inspection method approved by the Department of Transportation / Pipeline of Hazardous Materials Safety Administration and Transport Canada. Testing using the MAE technology eliminates venting of contents to the atmosphere thereby minimizing environmental impact.

A significant increase in customer demand for compressed gas transport is driving trailer owners to seek safe, yet time efficient, methods of cylinder requalification. Hexagon Digital Wave’s MAE technology meets these needed requirements, and when deployed alleviates pain points for owners / operators and trailer OEMs alike.





Contacts:

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

Ryan C. Pennock, Head of Business Development

Telephone: 770 262 4719 | ryan.pennock@hexagondigitalwave.com





About Compass Natural Gas

Compass Natural Gas Partners LP is an industry leader in compressed natural gas distribution (CNG). Compass utilizes a virtual pipeline to deliver compressed natural gas (CNG) via truck across the Mid- Atlantic region in the northeast of the United States to customers not located on a pipeline. Compass Natural Gas technologies have evolved as the industry standard for best practices of compressed natural gas delivery. With the Quaker Terminal in Montoursville, PA and strategic gas supply partners in the Greater Pittsburgh region, and the Midwest, Compass provides end to end CNG solutions comprised of gas sourcing, compression via stationary or mobile compressors, gas transportation, decompression via our specialized mobile pressure reduction units, and remote 24/7 monitoring. Compass Natural Gas serves numerous customer types such as oil & gas producers, gas utilities, government facilities, greenhouses, food processors, manufacturers, aggregate producers, and vehicle fleets. Compass Natural Gas was born out of a desire to supply clean, safe, and American natural gas to customers across North America and our promise to them is rapid implementation followed by uninterrupted energy delivery.





About Hexagon Digital Wave

Hexagon Digital Wave, a subsidiary of Hexagon Composites ASA, is a leading digital solutions provider of non-destructive testing methods, which includes Ultrasonic Examination (UE) and Modal Acoustic Emission (MAE) inspection products and services. With applications in the industrial gas, fire service equipment, medical oxygen, automotive, alternative fuels, and aerospace industries, Hexagon Digital Wave’s goal is to remove technology barriers and simplify workflows with digital and automated platforms that enhance productivity and reduce total cost of ownership. Through its platforms, Hexagon Digital Wave is on the leading edge of reducing cylinder landfill waste and increasing asset availability and up-time.





About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.