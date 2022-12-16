Ihre Meinung zählt: Wie bewerten Sie finanzen.at? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen!-w-
Hexagon Invests $100 Mln In Divergent Technologies

(RTTNews) - Hexagon AB (HXGBF.PK), a Swedish information technology firm, said on Friday that it is investing $100 million in Divergent Technologies Inc., an automaker focused on green manufacturing technologies.

Divergent has developed Divergent Adaptive Production System or DAPS, an alternative production process to traditional vehicle manufacturing to address economic and environmental challenges.

Divergent's digital, modular, flexible, and automated production solution produces significantly fewer lifecycle emissions than traditional manufacturing.

DAPS optimizes the weight, strength and cost of vehicle models. Parts are 3D printed and assembled autonomously, reducing manufacturing time and human intervention.

Ola Rollén, CEO of Hexagon said: "Manufacturing a car's parts has a much greater impact on the environment than the car's exhaust emissions, which is why new manufacturing concepts will win. We must find ways to empower car makers with more efficient and environmentally friendly manufacturing processes that minimize material usage and total system cost. Incremental steps are simply not enough to save the planet."

