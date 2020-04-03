Hexagon Publishes the Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2019

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon's Annual Report 2019 and separate Sustainability Report is now available at Hexagon's website hexagon.com. Hexagon intends to solely distribute the reports digitally. If you however still want to receive a printed copy of the Annual Report, please contact Hexagon at mailorderservice@hexagon.com or call +46-(0)8-601-26-28.



As previously communicated, Hexagon's Annual General Meeting will be held at 17:00 CET, 29 April 2020, at City Conference Center Stockholm (Norra Latin), Drottninggatan 71 B, Stockholm, Sweden. Notification of attendance must be made on 23 April 2020 at the latest. Due to the uncertainty regarding the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19), precautions will be taken. The AGM will be held as short as possible and registration will commence at 16:30 CET. No food will be served.

This information is information that Hexagon AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08:00 CET on 3 April 2020.

For further information please contact:



Maria Luthström

Head of Investor Relations

Hexagon AB

+46-8-601-26-27

ir@hexagon.com

