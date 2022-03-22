Hexagon Purus ASA: Annual Report 2021

(Oslo, 22 March 2022) The Board of Directors of Hexagon Purus ASA has approved the company's 2021 Annual Report and the Final Accounts for 2021.

Please find the 2021 Annual Report attached. The report is also available on www.hexagonpurus.com.

Contacts:

Mathias Meidell, Investor Relations Director, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

Dilip Warrier, CFO, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +1 949-236-5528 | dilip.warrier@hexagonpurus.com



