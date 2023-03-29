Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
29.03.2023

Hexagon Purus ASA: Approval and publication of prospectus and admission to trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange's main market

Reference is made to the announcement made by the Oslo Stock Exchange on 27 March 2023 regarding approval of the listing of the shares in Hexagon Purus ASA (the "Company") on the Oslo Stock Exchange's main market. The first day of trading of the Company’s shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange's main market is expected to be on or about 30 March 2023. Consequently, the last day of trading of the Company’s shares on Euronext Growth Oslo is expected to be today, 29 March 2023.

The Company has prepared a prospectus in connection with the listing of its shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange's main market. The prospectus was approved by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority today, 29 March 2023, and will be available at the Company's website www.hexagonpurus.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Mathias Meidell, Investor Relations Director, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com (http://www.hexagonpurus.com) and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


