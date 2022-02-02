02.02.2022 08:30:00

Hexagon Purus ASA: Invitation to presentation of fourth quarter 2021 results

Hexagon Purus ASA's fourth quarter results 2021 will be released on 15 February 2022, 07:00 CET.

Morten Holum (CEO) and Dilip Warrier (CFO) will present the results at 08:30 CET and the presentation will be broadcasted live via https://hexagonpurus.kg5.no/.

The presentation will be held in English. A recording of the presentation will be made available on www.hexagonpurus.com after the presentation.


For more information:
Mathias Meidell, Investor Relations Director, Hexagon Purus ASA
Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

Dilip Warrier, CFO, Hexagon Purus ASA
Telephone: +1 949-236-5528 | dilip.warrier@hexagonpurus.com

About Hexagon Purus ASA
Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail and aerospace applications. Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.


