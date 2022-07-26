Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
26.07.2022 09:00:00

Hexagon Purus ASA: Invitation to presentation of second quarter 2022 results

Hexagon Purus ASA’s second quarter results 2022 will be released on 9 August 2022, 07:00 CET.

Morten Holum (CEO) and Dilip Warrier (CFO) will present the results at 08:30 CET and the presentation will be broadcasted live via https://hexagonpurus.kg5.no/.

The presentation will be held in English and be virtual. A recording of the presentation will be made available on www.hexagonpurus.com.

For more information:

Mathias Meidell, Investor Relations Director, Hexagon Purus ASA
Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

Dilip Warrier, CFO, Hexagon Purus ASA
Telephone: +1 949-236-5528 | dilip.warrier@hexagonpurus.com


About Hexagon Purus ASA

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.


