Hexagon Purus ASA: Invitation to the presentation of first quarter 2023 results

Hexagon Purus ASA's first quarter results 2023 will be released on 9 May 2023, 07:00 CET.

Morten Holum (CEO) and Salman Alam (CFO) will present the results at 08:30 CET and the presentation will be broadcasted live via https://hexagonpurus.kg5.no/.

The presentation will be held in English and will be virtual. A recording of the presentation will be made available on www.hexagonpurus.com.


For more information:

Mathias Meidell, IR Director, Hexagon Purus ASA
Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

Salman Alam, CFO, Hexagon Purus ASA
Telephone: +47 476 12 713 | salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com


About Hexagon Purus ASA

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail and aerospace applications.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


