|
30.01.2024 11:15:00
Hexagon Purus ASA: Invitation to the presentation of fourth quarter 2023 results
Hexagon Purus ASA's fourth quarter results 2023 will be released on 13 February 2024, 07:00 CET.
Morten Holum (CEO) and Salman Alam (CFO) will present the results at 08:30 CET and the presentation will be broadcasted live via https://hexagonpurus.kg5.no/.
The presentation will be held in English and will be virtual. A recording of the presentation will be made available on www.hexagonpurus.com.
For more information:
Mathias Meidell, IR Director, Hexagon Purus ASA
Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com
Salman Alam, CFO, Hexagon Purus ASA
Telephone: +47 476 12 713 | salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com
About Hexagon Purus ASA
Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus’ products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.
Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hexagon Purus AS Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Hexagon Purus AS Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Hexagon Purus AS Registered Shs
|0,72
|3,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf US-Zinsentscheid: Wall Street letztendlich uneins -- ATX letztendlich etwas fester -- DAX beendet Handel leicht im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verzeichnete am Dienstag kleine Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich knapp auf grünem Terrain. An der Wall Street ließ sich am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung ausmachen. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.