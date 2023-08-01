|
01.08.2023 07:00:00
Hexagon Purus ASA: Invitation to the presentation of second quarter 2023 results
Hexagon Purus ASA's second quarter results 2023 will be released on 15 August 2023, 07:00 CET.
Morten Holum (CEO) and Salman Alam (CFO) will present the results at 08:30 CET and the presentation will be broadcasted live via https://hexagonpurus.kg5.no/.
The presentation will be held in English and will be virtual. A recording of the presentation will be made available on www.hexagonpurus.com.
For more information:
Mathias Meidell, IR Director, Hexagon Purus ASA
Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com
Salman Alam, CFO, Hexagon Purus ASA
Telephone: +47 476 12 713 | salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com
About Hexagon Purus ASA
Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail and aerospace applications.
Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
