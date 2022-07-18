Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
18.07.2022 07:00:00

Hexagon Purus ASA: Resignation of board member

(Oslo, 18 July 2022) Hexagon Purus ASA ("Hexagon Purus” or "the Company”) today announces that Jannicke Hilland has stepped down as member of the Company’s Board of Directors. Ms. Hilland has seen a need to limit her number of board memberships due to the overall workload.

Ms. Hilland’s extensive knowledge of the renewable energy sector has been highly valuable to Hexagon Purus, and the Company has greatly appreciated her contributions.

"It has been a great pleasure to be a part of the Hexagon Purus Board of Directors, and to support the Company’s leading market position in the zero-emission mobility market, and I am confident in the Company’s continued success”, says Ms. Hilland.

Hexagon Purus will commence the process of nominating a successor.

For more information:

Mathias Meidell, Investor Relations Director, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


