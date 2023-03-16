Hexagon Purus ASA: Resignation of board member

(Oslo, 16 March 2023) Hexagon Purus ASA ("Hexagon Purus” or "the Company”) today announces that Knut Flakk has stepped down as member of the Company’s Board of Directors.

Mr. Flakk has played an important role in the development of Hexagon Purus since its inception, and the Company would like to thank Mr. Flakk for his service.

Mr. Flakk will continue as chairman of the Board of Directors of Hexagon Composites, the largest shareholder of Hexagon Purus.

For more information:

Mathias Meidell, Investor Relations Director, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act