Hexagon Purus ASA: Results for the fourth quarter 2022





Q4 2022 highlights:

Revenue grew 44% year over year to NOK 372 million, driven by strong demand in hydrogen distribution applications.

Full year revenue grew by 90% from NOK 508 million to NOK 964 million.

Exited the quarter with total backlog of approximately NOK 1 billion.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, Hexagon Purus Group generated NOK 372 (259) million in revenue and recorded operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) of NOK -109(-61) million. Revenue growth of 44% was driven primarily by driven by strong demand in hydrogen distribution.

Reported revenue for the twelve months of 2022 grew 90% to NOK 964 (508) million, mainly driven by increased sales in hydrogen distribution as well as rail applications, while EBITDA was NOK -406 (-272) million.

Continued investments in personnel and infrastructure to support and accelerate Hexagon Purus' future growth drive negative profitability.

Other key developments in Q4 2022:

Received total orders in 2022 worth approximately EUR 67 million for infrastructure applications such as hydrogen distribution systems and mobile hydrogen refueling from various customers.

Entered into commercial cooperation with Lhyfe, a leading producer of green and renewable hydrogen, for hydrogen distribution modules in Europe.

Selected by CaetanoBus as preferred supplier of high-pressure hydrogen fuel systems for serially produced fuel cell transit buses. The estimated potential value over the lifetime of the frame agreement was approximately EUR 35 million.

Received first order for 2024 to deliver hydrogen distribution systems to Hypion in Germany. The value of the order was approximately EUR 2.2 million.

Hexagon Purus Maritime received its first purchase order for a hydrogen fuel storage system for Moen Marin, the world’s largest supplier of service boats to the aquaculture industry.





