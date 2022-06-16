Hexagon Purus receives follow-on order for hydrogen distribution systems from PAK PCE BIOPALIWA I WODÓR

Hexagon Purus, through its wholly owned subsidiary Wystrach GmbH ("Wystrach”), has received a follow-on order for hydrogen distribution systems from PAK PCE BIOPALIWA I WODÓR ("PAC PCE”), a company owned by ZE PAK, Poland’s largest privately owned electricity producer. ZE PAK and GRUPA POLSAT PLUS are strategically investing in hydrogen activities across the industrial and mobility sectors with the aim to contribute to their joint strategy to accelerate the ongoing green shift in Poland, where hydrogen will play an integral part to decarbonize "hard to abate” sectors.

The follow-on order can be viewed in conjunction with the announcement in Hexagon Purus’ Q4 2021 presentation for hydrogen distribution systems and mobile hydrogen refueling stations. The value of the follow-on order is approximately EUR 3.5 million (approximately NOK 36 million).

Driving Energy Transformation

"The companies of Mr. Zygmunt Solorz want to become leading producers of clean energy in Poland”, says Maciej Stec, Vice President of the Management Board for Strategy, Polsat Plus Group and Member of the Supervisory Board of ZE PAK SA. "As a Group, we want to change the world, and the world is turning to green hydrogen. It will play an important role in the global energy transformation. Green hydrogen can be used in many sectors of the economy, which will accelerate the reduction of CO2 and other harmful substances. Green hydrogen is also the new zero-emission fuel of the future. There are already thousands of hydrogen cars and buses on the road today. We want to build the full value chain of green hydrogen: from production in the electrolysis process using clean energy and water, through storage and transport, building a network of hydrogen refueling stations, production of buses to its widespread use in Poland. We are pleased to have the support of Hexagon Purus in our efforts to strengthen the hydrogen footprint in Poland”.

"Hydrogen is gathering strong momentum as a key energy transition pillar towards zero emission, and it plays an important role within the "hard to abate” sectors to decarbonize our society”, says Matthias Kötter, Head of Wystrach Sales, Hexagon Purus. "We are proud to yet again be the chosen supplier to support PAK PCE investments into decarbonizing the industry and mobility sectors in Poland”.

About the market

The mobility sectors are accountable for approximately to 20% of annual carbon emissions globally, and hydrogen has a significant role to play in reducing these emissions, particularly in "hard to abate” sectors. Making green hydrogen available for use in mobility applications is critical to reduce carbon emissions.

Poland emits more than 400 million tons of carbon emission annually and approximately 70% of the total energy production is still sourced from coal. Making green hydrogen available is a key prerequisite for the Polish energy sector to transition into zero-emission energy and to secure cheaper energy.

On 2 November 2021, the Council of Ministers approved the Polish Hydrogen Strategy to the year 2030 with an outlook to the year 2040. The strategy sets out the main objectives and cover 40 actions for the development of a low carbon hydrogen economy in Poland with emphasis on the use of hydrogen in the energy, transport, and industry sectors. Within transport, key goals of 2030 include the capacity for 2 GW electrolyzers, the roll-out of 800-1,000 new FCEV buses and the installation of a minimum of 32 hydrogen refueling stations.

Timing

The delivery of the hydrogen distribution systems is scheduled from Q1 to Q2, 2023.

About Polsat Plus Group

Polsat Plus Group is one of the largest Polish companies and a leading media and telecommunications group in the region. It provides 20 million services to its individual and business customers. Polsat Plus Group, whose founder and majority shareholder is Zygmunt Solorz, is expanding its multiplay strategy to include the production and sale of clean energy. As part of the Strategy 2023+, a new segment – Clean Energy – will be developed. Polsat Plus Group wants to provide Poles with cheap and clean energy and support Poland’s aim to transform its energy sector towards zero- and low-emission energy. The Clean Energy segment is also in line with the ESG (Environment, Society, Corporate Governance) concept of building the Group's value in a sustainable manner, which takes into account and addresses environmental, social as well as responsible and transparent business-related issues.

About PAK PCE BIOPALIWA I WODÓR AND ZE PAK

PAK PCE BIOPALIWA I WODÓR is ZE PAK subsidiary responsible for green hydrogen production and distribution. ZE PAK is the largest private electricity producer in Poland with over 60 years of experience in the electricity generation sector. ZE PAK is currently implementing an ambitious energy transformation plan: the transition from coal to zero-emission energy production and the construction of a nationwide, full value chain of renewable hydrogen. Lignite-fired power stations will be phased out, and production based on lignite will be phased out by the end of this decade. In 2021, the ZE PAK Group produced 4.36 TWh of electricity, and revenues amounted to PLN 2.2 billion. The Group currently employs nearly 3,500 people. The ZE PAK Group is controlled by Mr. Zygmunt Solorz, one of the largest and most well-known entrepreneurs in Poland, with activities in the media, telecommunications, and real estate sectors.

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. Hexagon Purus is a world leading provider of Hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders, complete vehicle systems and battery packs for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles (FCEV and BEV) including hybrid mobility applications on light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, transit buses, ground storage, distribution, marine, rail, and aerospace applications.