Hexagon Purus receives order for high-performance hydrogen distribution systems from Van Kessel

Hexagon Purus, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Wystrach GmbH ("Wystrach”), a leading hydrogen systems supplier, has received an order for hydrogen distribution systems from Van Kessel, a leading supplier of fuels, lubricants and energy in the Netherlands. Wystrach’s hydrogen distribution systems with Hexagon Purus’ type 4 cylinders will be used to deliver hydrogen for industrial and mobility applications in the Dutch market. This represents Hexagon Purus’ first order from Van Kessel.

The value of the order is approximately EUR 1.5 million (approx. NOK 15 million).

Driving Energy Transformation

"Our strategy is to become a leading player in the Dutch hydrogen market and the order represents an important step to achieve that goal, says Joan van Kessel, CEO of Van Kessel. "The order will enable efficient distribution of hydrogen to the Dutch industry and mobility sector”.

"We are proud to support Van Kessel in their efforts to strengthen the presence of hydrogen as a source of energy,” says Matthias Kötter, Head of Wystrach Sales, Hexagon Purus. "We believe our strong product offering and technical leadership will benefit Van Kessel on their journey to becoming a leading Dutch hydrogen player”.

About the market

The industrial and mobility sectors are accountable for close to 50% of annual carbon emissions globally, and hydrogen has a significant role to play in reducing these emissions, particularly in "hard to abate” sectors. Making green hydrogen available for use in industrial processes and mobility is critical to reduce carbon emissions.

As hydrogen, a key contributor to the energy transition, continues to build momentum globally, more than 30 countries have released hydrogen roadmaps, over USD 70 billion in government funding is committed to hydrogen investments, 500 large-scale hydrogen projects have been announced by the industry to date and green hydrogen is projected to supply up to 25% of the world's energy needs by 2050.

Timing

The hydrogen distribution systems are scheduled for delivery between Q3 2022 to Q1 2023.

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. Hexagon Purus is a world leading provider of Hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders, complete vehicle systems and battery packs for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles (FCEV and BEV) including hybrid mobility applications on light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, transit buses, ground storage, distribution, marine, rail, and aerospace applications.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com

About Van Kessel

Van Kessel is a Dutch company that supplies fuels, lubricants and energy to end-user markets. The company was founded in 1921 and has grown from a single-person lamp oil and coal trade business to a leading player in the oil market in the Netherlands with 100 employees, 36 filling stations and a fleet of 26 tankers. Furthermore, Van Kessel operates under the Greenpoint brand a network of Clean Energy Hubs with sustainable fuels and energy for the mobility sector. In July 2021, Van Kessel opened its first public hydrogen filling station in Nieuwegein (NL).

