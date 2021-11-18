Hexagon Purus to provide a leading provider of propulsion solutions with zero-emission trucks – continuing the drive toward zero-emission commercial transport

Hexagon Purus has been awarded a contract from a leading designer of hybrid electric and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, to deliver three battery electric trucks for testing of their next generation drivetrains.

Hexagon Purus will provide fully integrated vehicle drivetrains including its proprietary ProPackTM high energy density battery pack, and power electronics for one Class 6 and two Class 8 trucks.

The total sales value of the contract is approximately USD 1.7 million (approx. NOK 15 million).



Driving energy transformation

"This project involves us in the development of leading-edge propulsion technology, showcasing our proprietary battery packs and battery management systems,” says Todd Sloan, EVP Systems, Hexagon Purus. "We are pleased to contribute to ground-breaking work with propulsion solutions for zero-emission transportation.”



Timing

The trucks will be delivered in Q1 2022.



About Hexagon Purus ASA:

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail and aerospace applications.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.





