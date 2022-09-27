Hexagon Ragasco, the world’s leading manufacturer of composite LPG cylinders, awarded new Environmental Product Declaration

Hexagon Ragasco, a Hexagon company and world leading manufacturer of LPG composite cylinders – was awarded a new Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) from EPD-Norway covering the entire lifetime of their cylinders from cradle to grave.



Hexagon Ragasco’s cylinders are produced at the company’s fully automated manufacturing plant in Raufoss, Norway. During the past 22 years, Hexagon Ragasco has sold over 20 million cylinders to close to 100 countries.



Value of an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD)

An EPD discloses a product’s life cycle environmental impact and helps users to identify sustainable products. Both the underlying Life-Cycle Assessment (LCA) and the EPD are based upon international standards. Furthermore, it contains quantified information that enables comparison between products from the same product category and declares its environmental footprint towards predetermined environmental factors; one being the product’s carbon footprint.



Hexagon Ragasco’s first EPD covered the product stage, from cradle-to-gate, and is valid for all our markets / customers in their markets.*



The new EPD covers the entire product’s lifetime from cradle-to-grave: product, use and end-of-life stages. The data was gathered in cooperation with Linde Gas AS, Norway’s largest Marketer of bottled LPG. The new EPD has a baseline of two cylinder fillings per year and a 30-year product lifetime.



Setting a new industry standard

"Our focus is on reducing our carbon footprint and on delivering transparent and science-based information that can also help our customers reduce their own carbon footprint.” says Margrethe Skattum, Head of Research & Sustainability, Hexagon Ragasco. "We continue leading the way among composite LPG cylinder manufacturers in terms of transparency in sustainability reporting. Our work with LCA is part of our business strategy and is in line with the EU Taxonomy”.

EPD Certification process

Asplan Viak, a leading Norwegian consultancy company specialized in a.o. environmental impact analysis and sustainability, guided Hexagon Ragasco through this and the previous EPD certification process** for the entire cylinder lifetime which included: Extraction and production of raw materials, transport of raw materials to the manufacturing plant, manufacturing of cylinders and transport of finished cylinders to the port of Oslo, Norway; preparation and distribution of packaging in use, retesting and maintenance of cylinders, end-of-life stage. (See Figure 1 attached)



For more information:

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

Maria-José Pacheco, Head of Marketing and Communications, Hexagon Ragasco

Telephone: + 47 472 69 709 | maria.pacheco@hexagonragasco.com





*) Production and transportation of raw materials to the manufacturing plant in Raufoss, Norway; The production of composite cylinders at Hexagon Ragasco’s manufacturing plant: and transportation of finished composite cylinders from the manufacturing plant to the port of Oslo, Norway.



**) The LCA has been made in accordance with EN 15804:2012 + A2 2019 and ISO 14040. The EPD has been made in accordance with ISO 14025:2010 and verified by Aase Teknikk – a third-party verifying body approved by EPD-Norway. EPD-Norway is the organization which lists the approved EPD’s in Norway. More than 1600 EPDs from over 190 companies are now published and freely available at EPD-Norway.







About Hexagon Ragasco

At Hexagon Ragasco we are committed to quality, safety and innovation. We are the leading manufacturer of composite LPG cylinders with an industry-leading safety record of 22+ years and more than 20 million cylinders sold worldwide. Our products bring unique benefits to both LPG marketers and their customers. ?LPG has a significant role to play as a transitional energy source with the potential to improve air quality and health for billions of people who rely on highly pollutant and toxic fuels as primary energy. We believe in cleaner air and safer LPG for everyone, everywhere.?

Learn more at www.hexagonragasco.com and follow @Hexagon_Ragasco on Twitter and LinkedIn.



About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn







Attachments