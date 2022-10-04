HexaTech Investment Accelerates 100 mm Diameter Aluminum Nitride Substrate Program

Program Targets Commercial Optoelectronic and Power/RF Device Needs

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HexaTech, Inc. announced today the acceleration of its 100 mm diameter single crystal aluminum nitride (AlN) substrate product development program. The program, which has been in the early stages of development over the last year, will be supported with a significant investment in human resource and capital expenditures, addressing all areas of the manufacturing process from crystal growth through polishing. As the world's leading commercial supplier of single crystal physical vapor transport (PVT)-grown AlN substrates, HexaTech continues to drive cutting-edge product performance and production scale.

Gregory Mills, HexaTech VP of Business Development noted, "The 100 mm diameter AlN product in development is targeted at supporting the rapidly expanding deep UV optoelectronic commercial market, as well as the needs of the nascent AlN-based power and RF device development efforts. This capability will deliver not only a dramatic improvement in price per unit area, allowing for lower device costs, but will integrate well with established customer fabrication lines already operating at 100 mm."

"HexaTech's history of developing and delivering AlN material with industry-leading structural and surface quality serves as a reliable foundation for scaling our AlN PVT growth process to larger diameters, while maintaining our established quality standards. Based on our proven technology, we fully expect to sustain these capabilities as we move towards a 100 mm product," remarked HexaTech Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Raoul Schlesser.

"With this strategic program focused on substrate diameter expansion, coupled with the substantial financial investment to support it, HexaTech once again demonstrates its commitment to advance the state-of-the-art in AlN substrate technology," commented HexaTech CEO, John Goehrke. Mr. Goehrke further added, "The HexaTech team strives to continuously deliver market-leading AlN products, providing our customers a superior AlN substrate solution."

All of HexaTech's 2-inch diameter products, including the full range of deep UV transparent substrate products, are available now with standard lead times. For more information on HexaTech's technology and products, please visit www.hexatechinc.com, or contact HexaTech at sales@hexatechinc.com.

About HexaTech

HexaTech, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stanley Electric, Tokyo, Japan, is an industry-leading manufacturer of single crystal aluminum nitride (AlN) substrates. This substrate material is enabling long life UV-C light emitting diodes (LEDs) for disinfection applications, deep UV lasers for biological threat detection, high voltage switching devices for efficient power conversion, and RF components for satellite communications.

Founded in 2001, the HexaTech team has successfully solved complex material science and engineering challenges to commercialize high quality bulk AlN for volume production. For additional company and product information, please visit us at www.hexatechinc.com.

About Stanley Electric

Stanley Electric is a global company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, that manufactures automotive equipment and electronic components with cutting-edge optical technologies. With manufacturing at its core, Stanley Electric invests in its group companies around the world to produce automotive lamps, LEDs (ultraviolet, visible, infrared) and other electronics. The company is contributing broadly to society by exploring the infinite possibilities of light and bringing its value to humankind. For more information about Stanley Electric, please visit www.stanley.co.jp/e/.

