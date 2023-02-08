Press release

February 8, 2023

Gothenburg, Sweden

Hexatronic adjusts financial target

The board has reviewed Hexatronic Group AB (publ) financial targets in connection with the year-end 2022 financial statements.

Given Hexatronic’s strong development, market position and future opportunities, the Board of Directors has decided to adjust Hexatronic’s profitability target to 15-17 percent EBITA-margin (earnings before amortisation of intangible assets) over a business cycle. The previously set profitability target was at least 12 percent EBITA-margin over a business cycle.

Hexatronic’s growth target of at least 20% over a business cycle remains the same.

Gothenburg, February 8, 2023

Henrik Larsson Lyon

CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

Pernilla Lindén, CFO Hexatronic Group, +46 708 77 58 32

This is information that Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 18:00 CET on February 8, 2023.

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

Hexatronic creates sustainable networks all over the world. We partner with customers on four continents – from telecom operators to network owners – and offer leading, high-quality fiber technology for every conceivable application. Hexatronic Group (publ.) was founded in Sweden in 1993 and the Group is listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm. Our global brands include Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, and Wistom®.

Attachment