31.05.2022 17:30:00
Hexatronic Group AB (publ) announces an increase in number of shares and votes
Hexatronic Group AB (publ)
556168-6360
Press Release May 31, 2022
Hexatronic Group AB (publ) announces an increase in number of shares and votes
The number of shares and votes in Hexatronic Group AB (publ) ("Hexatronic”) have increased as a result of AGM’s decision to issue 70,000 series C shares to secure future delivery of performance shares and social costs connected to the incentive program LTIP 2022.
Through the issue resolution above, which the Swedish companies Registration Office registered during May, the number of shares increased by a total of 70,000 and number of votes 7,000.
As of May 31 2022, the total number of registered and outstanding shares in Hexatronic amounts to 40,695,330, whereof 39,965,330 are ordinary shares, together with carrying in total 39,965,330 votes, and 730,000 are shares of series C, together carrying in total 73,000 votes. The share capital amounts to SEK 2,034,766.50. The company holds all shares of series C.
Gothenburg, May 31, 2022
Henrik Larsson Lyon
CEO Hexatronic Group
For more information, please contact:
Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00
Pernilla Lindén, CFO Hexatronic Group, +46 708 77 58 32
This is information that Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17:30 CEST on 31 May 2022.
Hexatronic creates sustainable networks all over the world. We partner with customers on four continents – from telecom operators to network owners – and offer leading, high-quality fiber technology for every conceivable application. Hexatronic Group (publ) was founded in Sweden in 1993 and the Group is listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm. Our global brands include Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, and Wistom®.
