29.07.2022 17:30:00
Hexatronic Group AB (publ) announces an increase in number of shares and votes
Press release
July 29, 2022
Gothenburg, Sweden
Hexatronic Group AB (publ) announces an increase in number of shares and votes
The number of shares and votes in Hexatronic Group AB (publ) ("Hexatronic”) have increased as a result of incentive programs for senior executives and other certain employees introduced at the Annual General Meeting on May 9, 2019. Thus, the number of shares and votes in the company have increased during July 2022 by 1,007,729 shares and 906,956 votes, through conversion of shares of series C into ordinary shares for the completion of the LTIP 2019 program, and 1,497,500 shares and votes through subscription of shares by exercise of warrants.
As of July 29, 2022, the total number of registered and outstanding shares in Hexatronic amounts to 204,974,150, whereof 202,331,879 are ordinary shares, together carrying in total 202,331,879 votes, and 2,642,271 are shares of series C, together carrying in total 264,227 votes. The share capital amounts to SEK 2,049,741.50. The company holds all shares of series C.
Gothenburg, July 29, 2022
Henrik Larsson Lyon
CEO Hexatronic Group
For more information, please contact:
Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00
Pernilla Lindén, CFO Hexatronic Group, +46 708 77 58 32
This is information that Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instrument Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17:30 CEST on 29 July 2022.
This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.
Hexatronic creates sustainable networks all over the world. We partner with customers on four continents – from telecom operators to network owners – and offer leading, high-quality fiber technology for every conceivable application. Hexatronic Group (publ.) was founded in Sweden in 1993 and the Group is listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm. Our global brands include Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, and Wistom®.
Attachment
