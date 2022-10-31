|
31.10.2022 17:30:00
Hexatronic Group AB (publ) announces an increase in number of shares and votes
Press release
October 31, 2022
Gothenburg, Sweden
Hexatronic Group AB (publ) announces an increase in number of shares and votes
The number of shares and votes in Hexatronic Group AB (publ) ("Hexatronic”) have increased as a result of a new share issue of 88 429 shares directed to the sellers of homeway GmbH. The Board of Directors of Hexatronic has resolved, pursuant to the authorisation granted by the annual general meeting on 5 May 2022, on an issue in kind on September 1, 2022. For further information about the issue in kind, please see the press release from September 1, 2022.
Through the new share issue above, which the Swedish Companies Registration Office registered during October, the number of shares and votes in Hexatronic increased by a total of 88,429.
As of October 31, 2022, the total number of registered and outstanding shares in Hexatronic amounts to 205,062,579, whereof 202,420,308 are ordinary shares, together carrying in total 202,420,308 votes, and 2,642,271 are shares of series C, together carrying in total 264,227 votes. The share capital amounts to SEK 2,050,625.79. The company holds all shares of series C.
Gothenburg, October 31, 2022
Henrik Larsson Lyon
CEO Hexatronic Group
For more information, please contact:
Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00
Pernilla Lindén, CFO Hexatronic Group, +46 708 77 58 32
This is information that Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instrument Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17:30 CET on 31 October 2022.
This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.
Hexatronic creates sustainable networks all over the world. We partner with customers on four continents – from telecom operators to network owners – and offer leading, high-quality fiber technology for every conceivable application. Hexatronic Group (publ.) was founded in Sweden in 1993 and the Group is listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm. Our global brands include Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, and Wistom®.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hexatronic Group AB Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Hexatronic Group AB Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Hexatronic Group AB Registered Shs
|13,73
|-1,19%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVorsichtiger Wochenauftakt: US-Börsen im Minus -- ATX und DAX beenden Handelstag in Grün -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsschluss uneinheitlich
Der österreichische Aktienmarkt stieg am ersten Tag der neuen Handelswoche nach mehrfachem Vorzeichenwechsel an. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierte am Montag leicht in der Gewinnzone. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich schwächer. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost zeigten am Montag unterschiedliche Tendenzen.