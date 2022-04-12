|
12.04.2022 18:00:00
Hexatronic publishes Annual and Sustainability Report 2021
Hexatronic Group AB (publ)
556168-6360
Press Release April 12, 2022
Hexatronic publishes Annual and Sustainability Report 2021
Hexatronic publishes today the Annual and Sustainability Report for 2021. The annual report is available on the company’s webpage: https://group.hexatronic.com/.
Gothenburg, April 12, 2022
Henrik Larsson Lyon
CEO Hexatronic Group
For more information, please contact:
Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00
Pernilla Lindén, CFO Hexatronic Group, +46 708 77 58 32
This disclosure contains information that Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on April 12, 2022 18:00 CEST.
Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is a group that develops, markets and delivers products, components and system solutions with the main focus on the fiber optic market. Hexatronic offers a wide range of innovative system and product solutions mainly for passive fiber optic infrastructure with global trademarks like Matrix, Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, Drytech™, Lightmate®, Skyline and Wistom®. The Group has its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden and has sales offices and/or subsidiaries in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Italy, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, China, New Zealand, Australia, US and Canada. The Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HTRO. For more information, visit https://group.hexatronic.com/.
Attachments
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hexatronic Scandinavia ABmehr Nachrichten
|
23.02.22
|Ausblick: Hexatronic Scandinavia AB präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
09.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Hexatronic Scandinavia AB verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
01.11.21
|Ausblick: Hexatronic Scandinavia AB präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
18.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Hexatronic Scandinavia AB stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
10.08.21
|Ausblick: Hexatronic Scandinavia AB stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
28.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Hexatronic Scandinavia AB öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
27.04.21
|Ausblick: Hexatronic Scandinavia AB stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
14.04.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Hexatronic Scandinavia AB präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Hexatronic Scandinavia ABmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Hexatronic Scandinavia AB
|33,31
|-1,19%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRusslands Angriffskrieg gepaart mit Inflationssorgen: ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX gibt schlussendlich nach -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel
Der heimische Markt schließt den Mittwochshandel mit positiven Vorzeichen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt gab es letztendlich Verluste. An der Wall Street fassen die Anleger zur Mitte der Woche dagegen wieder mehr Mut. In Asien fanden die größten Börsen zur Wochenmitte keine einheitliche Richtung.