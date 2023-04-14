14.04.2023 15:00:00

Hexatronic publishes Annual and Sustainability Report 2022

Press release
April 14, 2023
Gothenburg, Sweden

Hexatronic publishes Annual and Sustainability Report 2022

Hexatronic publishes today the Annual and Sustainability Report for 2022. The annual report is available on the company’s webpage: https://group.hexatronic.com.

Gothenburg, April 14, 2023

Henrik Larsson Lyon
CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:
Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00
Pernilla Lindén, CFO Hexatronic Group, +46 708 77 58 32

This is information that Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Market Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 3 pm CEST on April 14, 2023. This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

Hexatronic creates sustainable networks all over the world. We partner with customers on four continents – from telecom operators to network owners – and offer leading, high-quality fiber technology for every conceivable application. Hexatronic Group (publ.) was founded in Sweden in 1993 and the Group is listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm. Our global brands include Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, and Wistom®.

