|
14.04.2023 15:00:00
Hexatronic publishes Annual and Sustainability Report 2022
Press release
April 14, 2023
Gothenburg, Sweden
Hexatronic publishes Annual and Sustainability Report 2022
Hexatronic publishes today the Annual and Sustainability Report for 2022. The annual report is available on the company’s webpage: https://group.hexatronic.com.
Gothenburg, April 14, 2023
Henrik Larsson Lyon
CEO Hexatronic Group
For more information, please contact:
Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00
Pernilla Lindén, CFO Hexatronic Group, +46 708 77 58 32
This is information that Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Market Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 3 pm CEST on April 14, 2023. This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.
Hexatronic creates sustainable networks all over the world. We partner with customers on four continents – from telecom operators to network owners – and offer leading, high-quality fiber technology for every conceivable application. Hexatronic Group (publ.) was founded in Sweden in 1993 and the Group is listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm. Our global brands include Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, and Wistom®.
Attachments
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hexatronic Group AB Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Hexatronic Group AB Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Hexatronic Group AB Registered Shs
|9,20
|-1,31%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen schwächer -- ATX und DAX schließen vorm Wochenende fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erzielten im Freitagshandel Gewinne. Die US-Börsen notieren am Freitag schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost legten zum Wochenschluss zu.